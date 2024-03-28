Scoop: Trump and Emmer bury the hatchet with Mar-a-Lago fundraiser
Former President Trump on Wednesday attended a fundraiser hosted by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Min.) at Mar-a-Lago, mending a longtime rift between the two, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The outing from Trump puts Emmer back in the former president's good graces, months after Trump came out against Emmer's campaign to be House speaker.
- Trump showed up and spoke at the event, multiple sources told Axios, which raised over $300,000 for Emmer's fundraising committee.
- Emmer will also serve as the Minnesota state chairman of Trump's 2024 campaign, a source familiar with the plans told Axios.
The big picture: Emmer and Trump's makeup puts the GOP's presumptive presidential nominee in lockstep with all of House Republican leadership.
- Emmer endorsed Trump's campaign in January, right before the Iowa caucuses.
- Trump urged Republicans not to vote for Emmer for speaker in October, calling him "RINO Tom Emmer."
- But the two have made amends, with Trump praising Emmer's leadership while addressing the fundraiser crowd of more than 100 people, one source said.
Between the lines: Emmer is a prolific fundraiser for House Republicans, who are facing a tough battle to keep their ever-slimming majority in November.
- Emmer has raised more than $15 million for House Republicans in the 2024 cycle.
What they're saying: "He was honored to attend Whip Emmer's fundraising event fundraising event last night at Mar-a-Lago," Republican National Committee spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said of Trump.
- A Trump ally said Emmer and Trump "have developed a good relationship" since the drama in the speaker's race.