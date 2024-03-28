Share on email (opens in new window)

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) speaks to reporters as he departs from a House Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol last month. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Wednesday attended a fundraiser hosted by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Min.) at Mar-a-Lago, mending a longtime rift between the two, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The outing from Trump puts Emmer back in the former president's good graces, months after Trump came out against Emmer's campaign to be House speaker.

Trump showed up and spoke at the event, multiple sources told Axios, which raised over $300,000 for Emmer's fundraising committee.

Emmer will also serve as the Minnesota state chairman of Trump's 2024 campaign, a source familiar with the plans told Axios.

The big picture: Emmer and Trump's makeup puts the GOP's presumptive presidential nominee in lockstep with all of House Republican leadership.

Emmer endorsed Trump's campaign in January, right before the Iowa caucuses.

Trump urged Republicans not to vote for Emmer for speaker in October, calling him "RINO Tom Emmer."

But the two have made amends, with Trump praising Emmer's leadership while addressing the fundraiser crowd of more than 100 people, one source said.

Between the lines: Emmer is a prolific fundraiser for House Republicans, who are facing a tough battle to keep their ever-slimming majority in November.

Emmer has raised more than $15 million for House Republicans in the 2024 cycle.

What they're saying: "He was honored to attend Whip Emmer's fundraising event fundraising event last night at Mar-a-Lago," Republican National Committee spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said of Trump.