Economy
Charted: Easter, interrupted
Consumers are feeling the pinch of inflation this year with skyrocketing cocoa prices reaching new heights, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.
Why it matters: Cocoa prices topped $10,000 per metric ton for the first time this week.
The big picture: Consumers are expected to spend $3.1 billion on candy this year, down from $3.3 billion for the holiday in 2023, the National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey found.
