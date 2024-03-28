Charted: Easter, interrupted

Reproduced from Instacart; Note: "Top-selling" candies were ranked by total number of items sold in each state during the week ending Easter Sunday; Map: Axios Visuals

Consumers are feeling the pinch of inflation this year with skyrocketing cocoa prices reaching new heights, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes.

Why it matters: Cocoa prices topped $10,000 per metric ton for the first time this week.

The big picture: Consumers are expected to spend $3.1 billion on candy this year, down from $3.3 billion for the holiday in 2023, the National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey found.

