A U.S. Army Apache helicopter crashed near Fort Carson, Colorado, during a training exercise, leaving two soldiers hospitalized with minor injuries, military officials announced Thursday. The big picture: The second such incident involving an American military Apache helicopter in 48 hours comes after the U.S. Army National Guard ordered a safety stand-down of its entire fleet of the models following two crashes in February.

State of play: The latest crash involving a Boeing AH-64 Apache assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, occurred about 6:30pm on Wednesday.

"An investigative team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Novosel, Alabama, will investigate the incident," an Army spokesperson told Military.com.

"The command has temporarily grounded all aviation assets on Fort Carson until further notice."

Zoom out: The Army is also investigating another AH-64 Apache helicopter crash that occurred at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on Monday. That crash saw two pilots taken to the hospital with injuries, the severity of which was not immediately disclosed.

Representatives for the Army did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

