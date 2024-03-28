U.S. Army investigates 2 Apache helicopter crashes within 48 hours
A U.S. Army Apache helicopter crashed near Fort Carson, Colorado, during a training exercise, leaving two soldiers hospitalized with minor injuries, military officials announced Thursday.
The big picture: The second such incident involving an American military Apache helicopter in 48 hours comes after the U.S. Army National Guard ordered a safety stand-down of its entire fleet of the models following two crashes in February.
State of play: The latest crash involving a Boeing AH-64 Apache assigned to the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, occurred about 6:30pm on Wednesday.
- "An investigative team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Novosel, Alabama, will investigate the incident," an Army spokesperson told Military.com.
- "The command has temporarily grounded all aviation assets on Fort Carson until further notice."
Zoom out: The Army is also investigating another AH-64 Apache helicopter crash that occurred at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on Monday. That crash saw two pilots taken to the hospital with injuries, the severity of which was not immediately disclosed.
- Representatives for the Army did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Go deeper: Two National Guardsmen dead after helicopter crash in Mississippi