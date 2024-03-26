Skip to main content
GOP Rep. Troy Nehls under House Ethics investigation

Rep. Troy Nehls, wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt and red tie, sitting at a committee hearing.

Rep. Troy Nehls. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) is under House Ethics Committee investigation, the panel revealed Tuesday.

Driving the news: Nehls said in a statement the investigation is related to his campaign finances, telling Axios he is "fully cooperating" with the probe.

Driving the news: The committee revealed in a press release that Nehls is under investigation based on an unspecified referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics.

  • Nehls said in a subsequent statement, "I look forward to assisting the House Committee on Ethics inquiry into my campaign's finances."
  • He added that his campaign "has complied with every Federal Election Commission (FEC) law and my books are open."

Zoom in: Nehls told Axios he is "not concerned," chalking the investigation up to "politics."

  • "We are fully cooperating with the committee," he added.
