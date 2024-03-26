1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
GOP Rep. Troy Nehls under House Ethics investigation
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) is under House Ethics Committee investigation, the panel revealed Tuesday.
Driving the news: Nehls said in a statement the investigation is related to his campaign finances, telling Axios he is "fully cooperating" with the probe.
Driving the news: The committee revealed in a press release that Nehls is under investigation based on an unspecified referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics.
- Nehls said in a subsequent statement, "I look forward to assisting the House Committee on Ethics inquiry into my campaign's finances."
- He added that his campaign "has complied with every Federal Election Commission (FEC) law and my books are open."
Zoom in: Nehls told Axios he is "not concerned," chalking the investigation up to "politics."
- "We are fully cooperating with the committee," he added.