GOP Rep. Troy Nehls under House Ethics investigation

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) is under House Ethics Committee investigation, the panel revealed Tuesday. Driving the news: Nehls said in a statement the investigation is related to his campaign finances, telling Axios he is "fully cooperating" with the probe.

Driving the news: The committee revealed in a press release that Nehls is under investigation based on an unspecified referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Nehls said in a subsequent statement, "I look forward to assisting the House Committee on Ethics inquiry into my campaign's finances."

He added that his campaign "has complied with every Federal Election Commission (FEC) law and my books are open."

Zoom in: Nehls told Axios he is "not concerned," chalking the investigation up to "politics."