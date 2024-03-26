Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Baltimore bridge collapses after cargo ship collision

The Dali container vessel after striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge

The Dali container ship and wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Patapsco River on March 26. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

First responders are combing the water for survivors after a container ship collision caused a major bridge in Baltimore to collapse Tuesday morning.

The big picture: Several vehicles were on the Francis Scott Key bridge when it was struck at about 1:30 am ET. Search and rescue efforts are currently underway for "upwards of seven people," Baltimore fire chief James Wallace told reporters.

  • Two people have already been pulled from the water, he added.
  • Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) declared a state of emergency in the wake of the incident.

In photos

The Dali container vessel after striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore
Part of the bridge's steel frame landed atop the container ship after the collision. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of a container ship
Large sections of the 1.6-mile bridge are visible in the Patapsco River on Tuesday morning. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace speaks at a press conference
Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace speaks at a press conference about the ongoing search and rescue efforts on Tuesday, March 26. Two people had already been pulled from the water, he said. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Helicopter flies past collapsed BAltimore bridge
A helicopter flies near the site of the bridge collapse. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sit on top of a container ship after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26
A close up shows stacks of containers toppled on the cargo ship's deck after the bridge crashed down following the collision. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
