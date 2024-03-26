1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: Baltimore bridge collapses after cargo ship collision
First responders are combing the water for survivors after a container ship collision caused a major bridge in Baltimore to collapse Tuesday morning.
The big picture: Several vehicles were on the Francis Scott Key bridge when it was struck at about 1:30 am ET. Search and rescue efforts are currently underway for "upwards of seven people," Baltimore fire chief James Wallace told reporters.
- Two people have already been pulled from the water, he added.
- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) declared a state of emergency in the wake of the incident.