Scoop: Johnson taps Rep. John Moolenaar to lead Select Committee on China

Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., is seen in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol on May 17, 2022.Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced Monday he is tapping Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.) to head the Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Why it matters: Moolenaar is set to replace outgoing Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who announced his plans to retire early on Friday, as the chairman of the panel.

Moolenaar will work alongside Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) in leading work on combating a range of national security threats China poses to the U.S.

The committee has played a leading role in helping make recommendations on influential legislation, including the recently House-passed TikTok bill.

What they're saying: Johnson praised the Michigan Republican's expertise on the topic area, expressing confidence he'll thrive in the position.

"John Moolenaar will be an exceptional chairman for the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. His leadership experience in the private and public sectors, his academic background, and his principled service in Congress have earned John the respect of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle," Johnson said in a statement.

"I am thankful to the Speaker for this appointment, and I look forward to working with Ranking Member Krishnamoorthi, the members of the Select Committee, House leaders, and the standing committees in the weeks and months ahead. Together, we can help our country prepare for the challenges we face from the Chinese Communist Party and win the competition against the CCP," Moolenaar said.

The big picture: Johnson is facing a shuffle of committee chairs amid Gallagher's decision to exit Congress early and House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger (R-Texas) relinquishing her gavel early.