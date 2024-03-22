Rep. Kay Granger to step down as House Appropriations chair

House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger (R-Texas) is stepping down as the head of the powerful panel, staff were informed on Friday, two sources told Axios. Why it matters: Her decision comes shortly after the House passed its second minibus package.

Granger, 81, announced last fall that she would not seek reelection for her congressional seat.

She is the first Republican woman to lead the House Appropriations Committee.

The intrigue: Her exit tees up a race for the coveted gavel, with Appropriations members speculating Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) and Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) are likely to hop into the race.

Multiple members of the Steering Committee said Cole is the frontrunner to be Granger's replacement.

If Cole is tapped by Steering for the role, the speaker would be tasked with selecting his replacement to head the Rules Committee.

The big picture: The shakeup comes as the House Appropriations Committee begins its work on next year's appropriations bills following a struggle to get this year's over the finish line.