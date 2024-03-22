Skip to main content
20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Kay Granger to step down as House Appropriations chair

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger (R-Texas) is stepping down as the head of the powerful panel, staff were informed on Friday, two sources told Axios.

Why it matters: Her decision comes shortly after the House passed its second minibus package.

  • Granger, 81, announced last fall that she would not seek reelection for her congressional seat.
  • She is the first Republican woman to lead the House Appropriations Committee.

The intrigue: Her exit tees up a race for the coveted gavel, with Appropriations members speculating Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) and Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) are likely to hop into the race.

  • Multiple members of the Steering Committee said Cole is the frontrunner to be Granger's replacement.
  • If Cole is tapped by Steering for the role, the speaker would be tasked with selecting his replacement to head the Rules Committee.

The big picture: The shakeup comes as the House Appropriations Committee begins its work on next year's appropriations bills following a struggle to get this year's over the finish line.

