20 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Rep. Kay Granger to step down as House Appropriations chair
House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger (R-Texas) is stepping down as the head of the powerful panel, staff were informed on Friday, two sources told Axios.
Why it matters: Her decision comes shortly after the House passed its second minibus package.
- Granger, 81, announced last fall that she would not seek reelection for her congressional seat.
- She is the first Republican woman to lead the House Appropriations Committee.
The intrigue: Her exit tees up a race for the coveted gavel, with Appropriations members speculating Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) and Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.) are likely to hop into the race.
- Multiple members of the Steering Committee said Cole is the frontrunner to be Granger's replacement.
- If Cole is tapped by Steering for the role, the speaker would be tasked with selecting his replacement to head the Rules Committee.
The big picture: The shakeup comes as the House Appropriations Committee begins its work on next year's appropriations bills following a struggle to get this year's over the finish line.