White House says it will fight ban on pride flags at U.S. embassies

A pride flag is hung on the U.S. Embassy building in Ankara, Turkey. Photo: Altan Gocher/GocherImagery/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The White House is vowing to repeal a provision banning U.S. embassies from flying LGBTQ+ pride flags. The big picture: The ban was layered in the $1.2 trillion spending package signed by President Biden on Saturday and marks a reversal from the State Department's authorization in 2021 of U.S. diplomatic facilities around the world to fly pride flags.

What they're saying: A White House spokesperson told NBC News that the president "believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans."

"The Administration fought against the inclusion of this policy and we will continue to work with members of Congress to find an opportunity to repeal it," the spokesperson told NBC on Saturday.

"We were successful in defeating 50+ other policy riders attacking the LGBTQI+ community that Congressional Republicans attempted to insert into the legislation," they added.

Between the lines: The over-1,000 page package states that "none of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be obligated or expended to fly or display a flag over a facility of the United States Department of State" apart from the ones listed, none of which mention the pride flag.

Zoom out: Attempts to ban LGBTQ+ pride flags in government buildings and schools have also hit at state and local levels, including in Florida.

Go deeper: Florida's flag bill stalls as culture war legislation loses momentum