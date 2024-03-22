U.S. Gaza ceasefire resolution vetoed by China, Russia at UN Security Council

Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S. draft UN Security Council resolution which called for an "immediate and sustained ceasefire" in Gaza along with "the release of all remaining hostages" held by Hamas. Why it matters: This was the fourth time since the war began in October that the Security Council failed to agree on a resolution calling for a ceasefire. This time, the dispute was over the U.S. insistence on linking the ceasefire call to a hostage deal and condemnation of Hamas, rather than the unconditional ceasefire resolution demanded by Russia and China.

Zoom in: Eleven member states voted in favor of the resolution, one abstained, and Algeria, China and Russia opposed it.

Split screen: The diplomatic wrangling in New York takes place as negotiators from Israel, Hamas, Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. are still trying to hash out a hostage deal in Doha.

CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to join the talks on Friday, along with the Qatari prime minister and the intelligence chiefs of Israel and Egypt.

Shortly before the UN Security Council convened, Secretary of State Tony Blinken met in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet.

Behind the scenes: U.S. and Israeli officials said the Biden administration had been working for weeks on mobilizing support for its draft resolution.

In order to garner more votes, the U.S. strengthened the paragraph in the draft resolution that referred to the ceasefire.

The U.S. draft resolution also included strong language expressing concern about a possible Israeli ground offensive in Rafah.

What's next: The Security Council is expected to vote on an alternative resolution put forward by eight member states, calling for an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan to lead to a permanent ceasefire.