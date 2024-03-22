U.S. Gaza ceasefire resolution vetoed by China, Russia at UN Security Council
Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S. draft UN Security Council resolution which called for an "immediate and sustained ceasefire" in Gaza along with "the release of all remaining hostages" held by Hamas.
Why it matters: This was the fourth time since the war began in October that the Security Council failed to agree on a resolution calling for a ceasefire. This time, the dispute was over the U.S. insistence on linking the ceasefire call to a hostage deal and condemnation of Hamas, rather than the unconditional ceasefire resolution demanded by Russia and China.
- Zoom in: Eleven member states voted in favor of the resolution, one abstained, and Algeria, China and Russia opposed it.
Split screen: The diplomatic wrangling in New York takes place as negotiators from Israel, Hamas, Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. are still trying to hash out a hostage deal in Doha.
- CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to join the talks on Friday, along with the Qatari prime minister and the intelligence chiefs of Israel and Egypt.
- Shortly before the UN Security Council convened, Secretary of State Tony Blinken met in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet.
Behind the scenes: U.S. and Israeli officials said the Biden administration had been working for weeks on mobilizing support for its draft resolution.
- In order to garner more votes, the U.S. strengthened the paragraph in the draft resolution that referred to the ceasefire.
- The U.S. draft resolution also included strong language expressing concern about a possible Israeli ground offensive in Rafah.
What's next: The Security Council is expected to vote on an alternative resolution put forward by eight member states, calling for an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan to lead to a permanent ceasefire.
- That text also demands the release of all hostages without linking it to the ceasefire.
- The U.S. is expected to veto.