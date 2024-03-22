George Santos mounts third-party bid for Congress

Former Rep. George Santos said Friday he will mount an independent, third-party bid against Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.), rather than run in the Republican primary. Why it matters: Should Santos get the signatures to make it on the ballot, he could siphon off GOP votes from LaLota in a swing district that could help decide the House majority.

Santos would have just a couple months to secure 3,500 signatures in a district he's never represented.

What he's saying: "After today's embarrassing showing in the house I have reflected and decided that I can no longer be part of the Republican Party," Santos said in a post on X.

The post came just after the House passed a $1.2 trillion spending bill reviled by the House's right-wing hardliners.

"I am officially suspending my petitioning in [NY-01] to access the ballot as a Republican and will be filling to run as an independent," Santos said.

A LaLota spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The backdrop: Santos was expelled from Congress last year after less than a year after an Ethics Committee report accused him of a "complex web of unlawful activity."

He initially planned to challenge LaLota as a Republican, an announcement he made during an unexpected – and uninvited – appearance at the State of the Union earlier this month.

By the numbers: New York's 1st congressional district, which covers much of the Eastern and Northern portions of Long Island, went for former President Trump by about 1 percentage point in 2020.