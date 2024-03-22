DoorDash adds drone delivery to its menu

DoorDash is partnering with Alphabet's Wing to delivery food from Wendy's, starting in Christianburg, Va. Photo courtesy of Wing

DoorDash's delivery fleet now includes drones, which means your takeout order could arrive faster and with less environmental impact. Why it matters: Drone delivery is expanding rapidly in the U.S., satisfying Americans' thirst for instant gratification while reducing road congestion and pollution.

Driving the news: DoorDash is partnering with Alphabet's Wing to begin drone delivery of Wendy's burgers and fries in Christiansburg, Va., where Wing kicked off its U.S. commercialization efforts in 2019.

The new service follows a pilot program between the two companies in Australia, marking the first time that Wing integrated its drone delivery service within another marketplace.

How it works: Customers with an eligible address will be able to order DoorDash from the Wendy's restaurant at 2355 N. Franklin Street.

When they get to the DoorDash checkout page, they'll have the option to have their meal delivered via drone.

Drone delivery will be free, at least for now.

What they're saying: "At DoorDash, we are committed to advancing last-mile logistics by building a multi-modal delivery platform that serves all sides of our marketplace," Harrison Shih, Senior Director of DoorDash Labs, said in a statement.

"We're optimistic about the value drone delivery will bring to our platform as we work to offer more efficient, sustainable, and convenient delivery options for consumers."

The bottom line: Drone delivery is rapidly becoming mainstream, though there are still kinks to be worked out.