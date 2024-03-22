DoorDash adds drone delivery to its menu
DoorDash's delivery fleet now includes drones, which means your takeout order could arrive faster and with less environmental impact.
Why it matters: Drone delivery is expanding rapidly in the U.S., satisfying Americans' thirst for instant gratification while reducing road congestion and pollution.
Driving the news: DoorDash is partnering with Alphabet's Wing to begin drone delivery of Wendy's burgers and fries in Christiansburg, Va., where Wing kicked off its U.S. commercialization efforts in 2019.
- The new service follows a pilot program between the two companies in Australia, marking the first time that Wing integrated its drone delivery service within another marketplace.
How it works: Customers with an eligible address will be able to order DoorDash from the Wendy's restaurant at 2355 N. Franklin Street.
- When they get to the DoorDash checkout page, they'll have the option to have their meal delivered via drone.
- Drone delivery will be free, at least for now.
What they're saying: "At DoorDash, we are committed to advancing last-mile logistics by building a multi-modal delivery platform that serves all sides of our marketplace," Harrison Shih, Senior Director of DoorDash Labs, said in a statement.
- "We're optimistic about the value drone delivery will bring to our platform as we work to offer more efficient, sustainable, and convenient delivery options for consumers."
The bottom line: Drone delivery is rapidly becoming mainstream, though there are still kinks to be worked out.