24 mins ago - Business
Digital rewards company Ibotta files for IPO
Ibotta, a Denver-based provider of cash-back rewards programs, has filed for an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "IBTA."
Why it matters: Reddit and Astera's IPOs this week have likely given confidence to tech and consumer companies.
By the numbers:
- The company netted $38.1 million in profit on $320 million in revenue in 2023, up from a net loss of $54.8 million on $210.7 million in revenue in 2022.
- In 2023, its 8.2 million "redeemers" (customers who have used its rewards) redeemed 256.2 million rewards, up from 141.4 million redemptions from 2.9 million redeemers in 2022.
- For 2023, it had 31.1 redemptions per redeemer, down from 48.7 in 2022. Its revenue per redemption was $0.95 in 2023, down from $0.98 in 2022.
Shareholders with at least 5% include: Clark Jermoluk Founders Fund (led by Silicon Valley vets Jim Clark and TJ Jermoluk), Koch Industries, and Walmart.
Flashback: The company last raised money in August 2019 at a $1 billion valuation in a deal led by Koch Disruptive Technologies.