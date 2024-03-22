The global IPO market just hit its inflection point

Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman at the NYSE. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

The IPO market has had itself a hell of a week, and not just in the U.S. By the numbers: Global offerings raised more than $5.6 billion since Monday, with most issuers seeing strong gains in early trading.

Why it matters: We're done with "waiting until market conditions improve" or "uncertainty." If a company has the numbers or story to go public, the only impediment is inertia.

Domestic: Reddit deservedly got most of the headlines, raising $748 million and then closing up more than 48% from its IPO price on its first trading day. For more, check out our interview with Reddit CFO Drew Vollero (who was Snap's CFO when it went public in 2017).

There also was chipmaker Astera Labs, which raised $713 million in an upsized offering and then saw its shares climb more than 78% over two days. In fact, Astera has a higher market cap than does Reddit ($9.7b vs. $8b).

Auna, a Latin American hospital operator that lists today in New York, raised $360 million after pricing just below its offering range.

Switzerland: Galderma, a skin care company owned by EQT, raised the equivalent of $2.2 billion, with shares rising as much as 18% in its market debut. It was the largest Swiss franc-denominated IPO in seven years.

Japan: Discount retailer Trial Holdings raised the equivalent of $258 million in Tokyo's largest IPO so far this year, and saw its shares rise 29% on their first trading day.

UAE: Parkin, a Dubai-based public parking facilities operator, raised $429 million in an IPO that reportedly attracted a record amount of orders ($71 billion).

Germany: Douglas, a high-end cosmetics and perfume retailer owned by CVC Capital Partners, raised the equivalent of $967 million.