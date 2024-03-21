U.S. DMV facilities experience nationwide network outage

Share on email (opens in new window)

Department of Motor Vehicle facilities nationwide experienced a disruptive network outage on Thursday. The big picture: DMVs could not conduct driver's license or motor vehicle title transactions during an hours-long loss in cloud connectivity, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators told Axios.

The outage lasted from about 9:50am to 12:30pm EDT, Claire Jeffrey, an AAMVA spokesperson, said. The cause is still being determined.

Connectivity was restored in almost all states by Thursday afternoon, Jeffrey said.

State of play: "Most driver license services, including online options, are affected, except driver license knowledge tests, endorsement tests and Commercial Driver's License instruction permit tests, as well as scheduling hearings and requesting motor vehicle records," the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles said in a statement.

The circumstances affected operating hours or services at DMVs, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said on X.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles was unable to process any license or ID-related transactions, it said on X.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with a response from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.

