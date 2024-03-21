"I wouldn't preclude anything": Chris Christie doesn't rule out No Labels bid

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) on "Meet the Press" on Feb. 11. Photo: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie did not rule out running with the centrist political group No Labels during a podcast with David Axelrod that aired Thursday. Why it matters: Christie, who made preventing a second Trump administration central to his long-shot bid, could attract some anti-Trump Republicans if he were to run on a No Labels ticket in November.

Democrats have feared that a third-party ticket could play a spoiler role to President Biden in what's likely to be a close rematch with Trump in November.

Driving the news: "You know, I think the way I would look at it is, I will do whatever I can to try to make sure that the country doesn't go through what I think will be the misery of a second Trump term," Christie said on "The Axe Files" podcast.

"There's a lot between actually running yourself and nothing," he added.

"But I wouldn't preclude anything at this point. I would just say that there are a number of hurdles to get over before I would actually consider running as a third-party."

The big picture: Christie, who called the No Labels effort a "fool's errand" before he launched his presidential bid, has signaled more openness to the group since he suspended his campaign.

"Oh, I don't know. There'd be a long conversation between me and [my wife] Mary Pat, I can guarantee you that," Christie said on "Good Morning America" last month, when asked if he would consider running with No Labels.

Reality check: Christie's campaign struggled to gain traction. He averaged in the low single-digits in national primary polls and about 12% in New Hampshire state polls, where he staked much of his presidential ambitions.

State of play: A number of high-profile moderate lawmakers have turned down running on the No Labels unity ticket in recent weeks, but the group is moving ahead with its plans.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who had surfaced as a possible candidate to lead the No Labels ticket, withdrew his name from consideration for the group earlier this week.

Other high-profile lawmakers, including former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), have also ruled out running with No Labels.

What to watch: No Labels co-chair Joe Lieberman told CNN last week that the group could announce its ticket by the beginning of spring.

