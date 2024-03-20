Mitch McConnell urges GOP against term limits

Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reiterated to Senate Republicans that imposing term limits on the Senate leader is a bad idea during a Wednesday meeting about the direction of the conference, according to two sources in the room. Why it matters: As the longest-serving Senate party leader, McConnell's voice will carry weight as a divided conference decides whether to stick with the old guard or look for younger, more MAGA-friendly leaders.

McConnell was one of several senators who spoke during an hour-and-a-half conference meeting, which was called by conservative Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.).

McConnell spoke against imposing term limits for the top GOP position, calling it a bad idea, according to two sources in the room. It's something the has opposed in the past.

McConnell said term limits would weaken the leader's power to do their job and potentially hurt fundraising.

The intrigue: Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who along with Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), is running to replace McConnell as leader, has said he'd support a vote for such term-limits.

Neither Cornyn nor Thune spoke during the meeting.

Zoom in: Senators discussed using floor time to openly debate spending bills and protecting the filibuster, senators said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) said there was a "unified commitment to always maintain the filibuster — to resisting the calls to the to eliminate the filibuster."

Former President Trump called on Republicans to kill the filibuster while in office.

Johnson wanted senators to agree on a mission statement.

The big picture: The jockeying for support from various leadership candidates is well underway, though the process largely takes place behind closed doors.