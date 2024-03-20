Mar 20, 2024 - Business
Megan Thee Stallion announces "Hot Girl Summer Tour"
Hotties, get ready: Megan Thee Stallion is going on tour this summer.
Driving the news: The "Hot Girl Summer Tour" is the H-Town Hottie's first headlining tour, and Memphis rapper GloRilla will join her for all U.S. stops.
- Live Nation announced 31 stops around the world, including appearances at Boston Calling Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley Festival and Broccoli City Festival.
Of note: General ticket sales begin at 10pm March 21 and Citi presale begins March 20.
U.S. tour dates
- May 14: Minneapolis, Minnesota — Target Center
- May 17: Chicago — United Center
- May 18: Detroit — Little Caesars Arena
- May 21: New York — Madison Square Garden
- May 22: Philadelphia — Wells Fargo Center
- May 24: Napa, California — BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
- May 26: Boston — Boston Calling Festival
- May 28: Baltimore — CFG Bank Arena
- May 30: Memphis, Tennessee — FedEx Forum
- June 1: Atlanta — State Farm Arena
- June 4: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena
- June 6: Hollywood, Florida — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- June 8: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
- June 10: New Orleans — Smoothie King Center
- June 11: Dallas — American Airlines Center
- June 13: Austin, Texas — Moody Center
- June 14: Houston — Toyota Center
- June 16: Manchester, Tennessee — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
- June 17: Denver — Ball Arena
- June 19: Phoenix — Footprint Center
- June 21: Los Angeles — Crypto.com Arena
- June 22: Las Vegas — MGM Grand Garden Arena
- July 27: Washington, D.C. — Broccoli City Festival