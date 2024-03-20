Skip to main content
Mar 20, 2024 - Business

Megan Thee Stallion announces "Hot Girl Summer Tour"

headshot
Megan The Stallion poses at the 66th Grammy Awards Pre-Grammy Gala.

Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammy awards Feb. 3. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hotties, get ready: Megan Thee Stallion is going on tour this summer.

Driving the news: The "Hot Girl Summer Tour" is the H-Town Hottie's first headlining tour, and Memphis rapper GloRilla will join her for all U.S. stops.

  • Live Nation announced 31 stops around the world, including appearances at Boston Calling Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley Festival and Broccoli City Festival.

Of note: General ticket sales begin at 10pm March 21 and Citi presale begins March 20.

U.S. tour dates

  • May 14: Minneapolis, Minnesota — Target Center
  • May 17: Chicago — United Center
  • May 18: Detroit — Little Caesars Arena
  • May 21: New York — Madison Square Garden
  • May 22: Philadelphia — Wells Fargo Center
  • May 24: Napa, California — BottleRock Napa Valley Festival
  • May 26: Boston — Boston Calling Festival
  • May 28: Baltimore — CFG Bank Arena
  • May 30: Memphis, Tennessee — FedEx Forum
  • June 1: Atlanta — State Farm Arena
  • June 4: Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena
  • June 6: Hollywood, Florida — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  • June 8: Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
  • June 10: New Orleans — Smoothie King Center
  • June 11: Dallas — American Airlines Center
  • June 13: Austin, Texas — Moody Center
  • June 14: Houston — Toyota Center
  • June 16: Manchester, Tennessee — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
  • June 17: Denver — Ball Arena
  • June 19: Phoenix — Footprint Center
  • June 21: Los Angeles — Crypto.com Arena
  • June 22: Las Vegas — MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • July 27: Washington, D.C. — Broccoli City Festival
