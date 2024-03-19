Schumer: Netanyahu could prevent elections in Israel until 2026
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could prevent elections in Israel until 2026.
Why it matters: The highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker has continued to call for accountability of Netanyahu as he leads the offensive against Hamas in Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed.
- "I worry under his leadership, Israel would become such a pariah in the world and even in the United States, because I look at the numbers and they're rapidly decreasing," Schumer told the New York Times.
- "I had to speak out before it erodes."
Catch up quick: In a Senate speech on Thursday, Schumer called on Israel to hold elections for a new government to handle the threat of Hamas.
- He received a divided reaction.
- Netanyahu refused to commit to holding new elections when the war winds down and said Schumer's comments were "totally inappropriate."
The latest: In a meeting with American Jewish organization executives on Tuesday, Schumer defended his call for an election and the stance that Netanyahu is a danger to Israel, the Times of Israel reported.
- Polls published Friday in Israel found that the majority of Israelis want early elections and that Netanyahu would lose if they were held at this point.
Between the lines: Schumer only shared the content of his speech with a small circle of staff members and his wife, per the NYT.
- He alerted the White House the day before — just to ensure it wouldn't interfere with negotiations.
- President Biden backed Schumer's remarks, but told Netanyahu privately on Monday that he is not trying to undermine him politically.
Zoom out: For the first time in months, Israel and Hamas are negotiating deals to release hostages and prisoners and for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.
