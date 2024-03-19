Schumer: Netanyahu could prevent elections in Israel until 2026

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a weekly press conference in the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on March 12. Photo: Aaron Schwartz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could prevent elections in Israel until 2026. Why it matters: The highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker has continued to call for accountability of Netanyahu as he leads the offensive against Hamas in Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed.

"I worry under his leadership, Israel would become such a pariah in the world and even in the United States, because I look at the numbers and they're rapidly decreasing," Schumer told the New York Times.

"I had to speak out before it erodes."

Catch up quick: In a Senate speech on Thursday, Schumer called on Israel to hold elections for a new government to handle the threat of Hamas.

He received a divided reaction.

Netanyahu refused to commit to holding new elections when the war winds down and said Schumer's comments were "totally inappropriate."

The latest: In a meeting with American Jewish organization executives on Tuesday, Schumer defended his call for an election and the stance that Netanyahu is a danger to Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

Polls published Friday in Israel found that the majority of Israelis want early elections and that Netanyahu would lose if they were held at this point.

Between the lines: Schumer only shared the content of his speech with a small circle of staff members and his wife, per the NYT.

He alerted the White House the day before — just to ensure it wouldn't interfere with negotiations.

President Biden backed Schumer's remarks, but told Netanyahu privately on Monday that he is not trying to undermine him politically.

Zoom out: For the first time in months, Israel and Hamas are negotiating deals to release hostages and prisoners and for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

Go deeper: Schumer calls for Israel elections and slams Netanyahu