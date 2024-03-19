Microsoft hires DeepMind cofounder to head consumer AI
Microsoft has hired DeepMind co-founder and Inflection AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman to run its consumer artificial intelligence division.
Why it matters: Microsoft aims to build on its early lead in generative AI, built on an alliance with OpenAI.
Driving the news: In a blog post, Microsoft said Suleyman and Inflection co-founder Karén Simonyan, along with other Inflection employees, would join the company.
- Suleyman will oversee Microsoft's Copilot project, and Simonyan will become chief scientist.
Catch up quick: Inflection AI, founded in 2022 by Suleyman, Silicon Valley investor Reid Hoffman and Karén Simonyan, last June raised $1.3 billion at a reported $4 billion valuation.
- It has since debuted Pi, an AI-powered chatbot competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Yes, but: Suleyman admitted to Bloomberg that the company has struggled to find a sustainable business model.
- This is in sharp contrast to his comments at Axios' BFD event last October, where he said he wants "to build a multi $100 billion business. ... Hopefully one day we'll IPO."
- Inflection said it will pivot to selling software to other businesses.
Between the lines: Two weeks ago, Inflection was touting the new version of Pi.
- The generative AI business is moving at warp speed.
Go deeper: