Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Microsoft has hired DeepMind co-founder and Inflection AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman to run its consumer artificial intelligence division. Why it matters: Microsoft aims to build on its early lead in generative AI, built on an alliance with OpenAI.

Driving the news: In a blog post, Microsoft said Suleyman and Inflection co-founder Karén Simonyan, along with other Inflection employees, would join the company.

Suleyman will oversee Microsoft's Copilot project, and Simonyan will become chief scientist.

Catch up quick: Inflection AI, founded in 2022 by Suleyman, Silicon Valley investor Reid Hoffman and Karén Simonyan, last June raised $1.3 billion at a reported $4 billion valuation.

It has since debuted Pi, an AI-powered chatbot competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Yes, but: Suleyman admitted to Bloomberg that the company has struggled to find a sustainable business model.

This is in sharp contrast to his comments at Axios' BFD event last October, where he said he wants "to build a multi $100 billion business. ... Hopefully one day we'll IPO."

Inflection said it will pivot to selling software to other businesses.

Between the lines: Two weeks ago, Inflection was touting the new version of Pi.

The generative AI business is moving at warp speed.

Go deeper: