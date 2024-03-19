Exclusive: This electric aircraft CEO wants you to fly for the price of an Uber
JoeBen Bevirt hopes to make his company's electric air taxis as cheap as hailing a rideshare, he told Axios' Joann Muller at the annual What's Next Summit in D.C. on Tuesday.
The big picture: Bevirt, the founder and CEO of electric air taxi developer Joby Aviation Inc., said he wants to make the electric air taxis "accessible to everyone."
- The California-based company is among the startups making eVTOLs — electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.
What he's saying: "We want a price that's comparable to what you would pay for a taxi or an Uber," Bevirt said.
- Bevirt said this type of aircraft is "not some science fiction reality that's going to happen far into the future." Instead, it is "happening right now."
- The company, which Bevirt started in 2009, has set a goal to be at a run rate of an aircraft a month by the end of 2024.
Between the lines: Bevirt envisions a world where you get off a Delta flight and into one of Joby's air taxis "as seamlessly as possible."
- "We're building vertiport infrastructure at JFK and LaGuardia and LAX to give that really fantastic customer experience of a tight integration between your Delta flight and your Joby flight," he said.
Flashback: Joby Aviation began partnering with Delta Airlines in October 2022, and the airline said it would invest up to $200 million in the electric air taxi company.
- Last December, Joby Aviation also unveiled a partnership with Nomura's real estate group.
Zoom out: Bevirt is a serial entrepreneur who holds dozens of patents.
- Prior to starting Joby Aviation, Bevirt co-founded laboratory robotics company Velocity11 in 1999, which Agilent Technologies acquired in 2007.
- He also started Joby Inc. in 2005, which focuses on consumer products.
