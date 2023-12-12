Joby's Nomura deal links electric air taxis to real estate

Most heliports are a thumping, emissions-spewing nuisance that few neighbors are happy to have nearby. Electric aircraft maker Joby Aviation says its near-silent air taxi promises to change that equation.

Driving the news: Joby last week unveiled a partnership with Nomura's real estate group to restyle the company's quiet "vertiports" as a sought-after real estate amenity.

Catch up fast: Joby is among a group of startups developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs. The company is targeting air taxi service as soon as 2025 with its multi-rotor craft, which can fly up to 100 miles per battery charge.

The latest: Joby last week signed an agreement with Nomura Real Estate Development, one of Japan's largest real estate developers, to explore how to design, site and finance new vertiports.

Joby and other eVTOL companies are trying to nix the "heliport" stigma, which comes with the baggage of stinky fuel and heavy noise pollution.

State of play: The agreement comes just a few weeks after Joby flew one of its aircraft from Manhattan's downtown heliport — the site of countless noise complaints from residents over the years.

"That's one of the things we tried to show. For people to see and hear how this technology brings a totally different acoustic signature," head of product Eric Allison tells Axios.

Zoom in: EVTOL developers say their aircraft can be neighborhood assets — commuter portals that spare residents the smoke and blare.

Joby's Nomura deal reflects a yearslong public affairs campaign aimed at blunting the helipad havoc label.

The company's communications push is also purposed around mollifying investors and building excitement around the product, its impact, and potential returns.

💬 Thought bubble: This kind of excitement around a transportation-linked disrupter innovation takes time to garner support, from both consumers and investors. Case in point: it took Uber 14 years to turn a profit.