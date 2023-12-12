Joby's Nomura deal links electric air taxis to real estate
Most heliports are a thumping, emissions-spewing nuisance that few neighbors are happy to have nearby. Electric aircraft maker Joby Aviation says its near-silent air taxi promises to change that equation.
Driving the news: Joby last week unveiled a partnership with Nomura's real estate group to restyle the company's quiet "vertiports" as a sought-after real estate amenity.
Catch up fast: Joby is among a group of startups developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLs. The company is targeting air taxi service as soon as 2025 with its multi-rotor craft, which can fly up to 100 miles per battery charge.
The latest: Joby last week signed an agreement with Nomura Real Estate Development, one of Japan's largest real estate developers, to explore how to design, site and finance new vertiports.
- Joby and other eVTOL companies are trying to nix the "heliport" stigma, which comes with the baggage of stinky fuel and heavy noise pollution.
State of play: The agreement comes just a few weeks after Joby flew one of its aircraft from Manhattan's downtown heliport — the site of countless noise complaints from residents over the years.
- "That's one of the things we tried to show. For people to see and hear how this technology brings a totally different acoustic signature," head of product Eric Allison tells Axios.
Zoom in: EVTOL developers say their aircraft can be neighborhood assets — commuter portals that spare residents the smoke and blare.
- Joby's Nomura deal reflects a yearslong public affairs campaign aimed at blunting the helipad havoc label.
- The company's communications push is also purposed around mollifying investors and building excitement around the product, its impact, and potential returns.
💬 Thought bubble: This kind of excitement around a transportation-linked disrupter innovation takes time to garner support, from both consumers and investors. Case in point: it took Uber 14 years to turn a profit.