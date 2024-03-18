House GOP preps Hunter Biden associate to testify from prison

Share on email (opens in new window)

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer. Photo: Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images.

House Republicans are preparing to have a former Hunter Biden business associate who was convicted of fraud testify from prison in Alabama. Why it matters: Republicans are increasingly turning to attention-grabbing hearings as their hopes of a vote to impeach President Biden fade.

Driving the news: Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) wrote to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Monday asking for permission for Jason Galanis to testify to his panel remotely on Wednesday.

"He is unable to attend the hearing in-person as he is currently in federal custody; the Federal Bureau of Prisons has agreed to allow him to testify remotely," he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Axios.

Comer said Galanis' situation "presents an exception circumstance worth consideration for his remote participation" and his testimony is "critical to both the impeachment inquiry and to further the Committee's legislative purposes."

A Scalise spokesperson told Axios they will grant Comer written permission to have Galanis testify.

The backdrop: Galanis is serving a 14-year prison sentence after being convicted of securities fraud, investment adviser fraud and other charges.

The committee previously interviewed him in a closed-door deposition last month, but the testimony failed to turn up solid evidence linking President Biden to his son's business affairs.

State of play: The Wednesday hearing will also feature Hunter Biden associates Devon Archer and Tony Bobulinski.