Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he would not be endorsing former President Trump in the 2024 presidential race. Why it matters: Though he's withholding his endorsement, Pence said he would "never vote for Joe Biden," who recently became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Instead, Pence said he preferred to keep his vote private.

The announcement from Pence, who ended his own GOP presidential campaign last year, comes shortly after Trump gathered enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination.

What he's saying: "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump," Pence said Friday in an interview on Fox News.

"Look, I'm incredibly proud of the record of our administration. It was a conservative record that made America more prosperous, more secure and saw conservatives appointed to our courts in a more peaceful world," he said.

The former vice president noted "profound differences" between himself and Trump "on a range of issues," and "not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised on January the 6th."

Trump "is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years," he added.

Zoom out: Pence, who has been vocal in his criticism of Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, ended his own presidential bid last October amid a crowded Republican primary.

Go deeper: Mike Pence suspends presidential campaign as Trump surges