Mar 12, 2024 - Politics & Policy

U.S. announces $300 million in new military aid for Ukraine

headshot
Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Jake Sullivan at a press conference at the White House on March 12. Photo: Tom Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration announced a new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The latest tranche of aid comes as Congress continues to drag its feet on passing a new foreign aid package that would include fresh assistance for Ukraine.

State of play: The new package includes $300 million in weapons and equipment that will "address some of Ukraine's pressing needs," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a press briefing Tuesday.

  • The new package was made possible by cost savings from Defense Department contracts to replace equipment sent to Ukraine in previous drawdowns that came in under budget.

Between the lines: "This ammunition will keep Ukraine's guns firing for a period, but only a short period. It is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs, and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come," Sullivan said.

  • There is still a "critical need" for Congress to pass the national security supplemental, he added.

The big picture: While the Biden administration has repeatedly pushed for Congress to pass more Ukraine aid, opposition to sending more assistance to Ukraine has grown among Republicans in Congress in recent months.

  • While the Senate passed a $95 billion foreign aid package in February that includes aid for Ukraine, the bill faces a tough road ahead in the House.
  • Further delays in passing the package would be "nothing short of a gift to Putin, Iran and other adversaries," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned earlier this month.
