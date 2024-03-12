U.S. announces $300 million in new military aid for Ukraine
The Biden administration announced a new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday.
Why it matters: The latest tranche of aid comes as Congress continues to drag its feet on passing a new foreign aid package that would include fresh assistance for Ukraine.
State of play: The new package includes $300 million in weapons and equipment that will "address some of Ukraine's pressing needs," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a press briefing Tuesday.
- The new package was made possible by cost savings from Defense Department contracts to replace equipment sent to Ukraine in previous drawdowns that came in under budget.
Between the lines: "This ammunition will keep Ukraine's guns firing for a period, but only a short period. It is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs, and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come," Sullivan said.
- There is still a "critical need" for Congress to pass the national security supplemental, he added.
The big picture: While the Biden administration has repeatedly pushed for Congress to pass more Ukraine aid, opposition to sending more assistance to Ukraine has grown among Republicans in Congress in recent months.
- While the Senate passed a $95 billion foreign aid package in February that includes aid for Ukraine, the bill faces a tough road ahead in the House.
- Further delays in passing the package would be "nothing short of a gift to Putin, Iran and other adversaries," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned earlier this month.