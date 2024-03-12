U.S. announces $300 million in new military aid for Ukraine

Jake Sullivan at a press conference at the White House on March 12. Photo: Tom Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration announced a new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Tuesday. Why it matters: The latest tranche of aid comes as Congress continues to drag its feet on passing a new foreign aid package that would include fresh assistance for Ukraine.

State of play: The new package includes $300 million in weapons and equipment that will "address some of Ukraine's pressing needs," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a press briefing Tuesday.

The new package was made possible by cost savings from Defense Department contracts to replace equipment sent to Ukraine in previous drawdowns that came in under budget.

Between the lines: "This ammunition will keep Ukraine's guns firing for a period, but only a short period. It is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs, and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come," Sullivan said.

There is still a "critical need" for Congress to pass the national security supplemental, he added.

The big picture: While the Biden administration has repeatedly pushed for Congress to pass more Ukraine aid, opposition to sending more assistance to Ukraine has grown among Republicans in Congress in recent months.