In photos: Sierra Nevada hit with ferocious blizzard

A blizzard on March 2 hits Mammoth Lakes, California. A blizzard warnings remained in effect for the popular tourist destination a day later. Photo: David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

A blizzard warning was in effect until midnight Sunday for parts of the Sierra, as the massive winter storm disrupts travel in portions of California and Nevada. The big picture: The "potentially life-threatening" blizzard which began slamming parts of the Sierra Nevada on Thursday was gradually waning on Sunday evening ahead of another storm expected on Monday night.

State of play: This storm has brought relentless hurricane-force winds to the Sierra, knocking out power, creating whiteout conditions and shutting down Interstate 80 for well over 24 hours.

The blizzard warning in the area was no longer in effect Sunday evening and the California Highway Patrol noted in a post to X that "it's still heavily snowing over Donner Summit with high winds at times" and there was "no estimated time of reopening the freeway."

Many peaks saw staggering wind gusts. At the Palisades Tahoe ski resort, gusts were reported as high as 190 mph, with numerous gusts well above 100 mph at other locations.

Between the lines: The blizzard's ferocity and prolific snow totals can be traced to a slow-moving area of low pressure off the northern coast of California, which tapped into moisture and jet stream winds blowing up and over the Sierra.

The scene in Truckee, California, on March 3. The National Weather Service said the blizzard warning would remain in effect until midnight Sunday for areas above 6,500 feet. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A vehicle on Interstate 80 on March 3, which closed due to snow. A winter storm warning was in effect for elevation above 3,000 feet, the NWS said, and it anticipated another 1-2 feet of snow above 4,000 feet. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The scene in Truckee, California, north of Lake Tahoe on March 2, where blizzard warnings remained in effect on March 3. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A truck is rolled over as high winds hit U.S. Route 395 near Big Pine, California, on March 3. Photo: David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

The scene along Donner Pass Road in downtown Truckee, California, on March 2. The U.C. Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab reported on March 3 that 23.8" of snow had fallen in 24 hours. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

A car is left buried on March 2 as a blizzard hits Mammoth Lakes, California, where key roads were closed due to heavy snow over the weekend. Photo: David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

The moon sets over a peak in the Sierra Nevada mountain range during a blizzard in Big Pine, California, on March 3. Photo: David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

