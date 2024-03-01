Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Biden officials face a complicated political landscape as they spare existing gas-fired power plants — at least for now — from looming electricity carbon emissions rules. Why it matters: Power generation is the nation's second-largest source of CO2, but neither Obama-era regulations, nor a more modest Trump-era rule, survived court challenges.

What's new: The EPA on Thursday said final rules this spring will impose standards on today's coal-fired power plants, and gas plants built in the future.

But in a pivot from draft rules created last May, existing gas plants — the largest U.S. power source — will instead be covered in a later rule addressing both CO2 and air pollutants.

"This stronger, more durable approach will achieve greater emissions reductions than the current proposal," EPA head Michael Regan said.

The intrigue: The shift carries risks for Biden's agenda.

Pollution rules take a long time to write, so standards for current gas plants probably won't be done pre-election and could stretch into next year (or even beyond).

They could be abandoned by a second Trump administration, if he's reelected.

And depending on D.C.'s power balance, it could be vulnerable under the Congressional Review Act — a tool for killing rules issued late in presidential terms.

Between the lines: The politics are tricky, too.

The pivot drew cheers from some activists, who cited plans to address localized air pollution, but criticism from some quarters.

Liberal Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) called it "inexplicable," yet the NYT reports some swing state Democrats disliked the earlier plan.

What's next: We'll be watching for signs it moves the political needle in either direction — and watching the clock.