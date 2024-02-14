Lobbyists swarm White House as Biden's major vehicle emission rules near

Share on email (opens in new window)

Industry and green groups are flocking to the White House to sway the Biden administration's looming vehicle carbon emissions rules. Why it matters: Transportation is the largest U.S. emissions source, and the rules aim to speed up electrification.

It's a 2024 election issue as well — former President Trump is bashing President Biden's electric vehicle policies, arguing they defy consumer preferences and help China.

The latest: Records show 20 February meetings occurred, or are scheduled, with White House and Environmental Protection Agency aides about planned light- and medium-duty vehicle rules.

Automakers, climate groups, the oil sector and many others are taking part in closed-door sessions about standards that start taking effect in model year 2027.

How it works: Chats with the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs often occur shortly before rules are released.

The White House agenda targets March for this one, but it could be longer — those plans are always penciled in.

Catch up fast: Draft EPA standards last year effectively aim to have EVs make up two-thirds of light-duty sales by 2032, up from around 10% now.

It's part of wider proposed standards that also cover heavy trucks — and are also attracting heavy lobbying.

The rules together would displace large amounts of oil imports and CO2 emissions, EPA claims.

Yes, but: It's under pressure to modify them.