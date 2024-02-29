Share on email (opens in new window)

WeightWatchers' stock plunged Thursday after longtime celebrity booster Oprah Winfrey announced she's leaving the board and giving away her stock in the company. Why it matters: Winfrey's decision to join WeightWatchers and the company's board in 2015 improved investor confidence in its fortunes for a time.

Driving the news: WW said Thursday that Winfrey would not stand for reelection to its board in May.

She's giving away the rest of her shares in the company to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture.

"I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma, and advocating for health equity," Winfrey said in a statement.

The intrigue: WW said Winfrey's decision is meant partly "to eliminate any perceived conflict of interest around her taking weight loss medications."

WW, which has been grappling with a decline in membership during the pandemic, is now marketing weight-loss drugs following its acquisition last year of telehealth platform Sequence.

The impact: The stock was down 20% to $3.03 in early-afternoon trading.