Exclusive: WaPo tech columnist Taylor Lorenz launches video podcast with Vox Media

The Washington Post's popular tech columnist Taylor Lorenz is partnering with Vox Media to launch a new video podcast called Power User. Why it matters: It's a huge win for Vox Media, which is trying to become a top destination for premiere talent to partner on distribution, monetization and strategy for their podcasts.

Earlier this month, Vox Media announced that acclaimed author and podcaster Brené Brown will be bringing her two award-winning shows, "Unlocking Us" and "Dare to Lead," to its podcast network.

Details: Power User will be a weekly video show centered around conversation and analysis fueled by Lorenz' reporting and online obsessions, Lorenz told Axios.

The show, which will be available on both video and podcast platforms beginning March 21, will feature guests discussing stories, trends and personalities shaping the internet and tech landscape.

"Each episode will cover one main topic or story, and will include a quick news rundown where I'll inform and contextualize big tech and online culture news," Lorenz said.

"It's fundamentally a chat show between me and interesting, insightful figures shaping the business, media, and political landscape through tech."

The big picture: More journalists are creating portfolio careers where they work full-time writing for one publication, but do television, podcasts or events for other outlets that may reach a different audience or have more expertise in a particular medium.

Kara Swisher, for example, hosts podcasts with Vox Media, but is a contributor for CNN and writes for various outlets.

Lorenz said she hopes the show will allow her to expand on the stories she's covering at The Washington Post and bring more readers to her articles at The Post.

The show, she said, will serve as "a direct extension" of her national bestselling book about the creator economy called, "Extremely Online," published in 2023.

Bottom line: Asked why she chose Vox Media, Lorenz told Axios, "There's a tremendous amount of support for my work at The Post, but Vox Media has a robust infrastructure in place to support my ambitions for the show, including a top-tier slate of technology and business shows and scale across video platforms."