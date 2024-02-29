Texas faces fire threats through spring as largest-ever blaze 15% contained

Share on email (opens in new window)

A destroyed ranch home following the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Miami, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Jordan Vonderhaar/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Smokehouse Creek Fire in Hutchinson County remained at 1,078,086 acres as firefighters managed to contain the wildfire to 15% as of Monday afternoon. The big picture: The fire began as a fast-moving grass fire last Tuesday and exploded in size, to become the largest in state history.

A lack of winds and increasing moisture finally broke the bad fire weather conditions to help firefighters on Monday, per the National Weather Service's Amarillo office.

State of play: There are five active wildfires across the Texas Panhandle.

One of these blazes, the much smaller 687 Reamer fire, had also spread into the footprint of the Smokehouse Creek Fire, effectively merging the two fires.

The fire also has extended into Oklahoma. There has been one fatality associated with it, an 83-year-old grandmother that the AP reported was killed in Stinnett, Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 60 counties on Feb. 27 in response to the Smokehouse Creek Fire and several other wildfires burning in the Panhandle.

Texas A&M has touted the involvement of more than a dozen aerial tankers to battle the Smokehouse Creek Fire and others burning in the state.

Threat level: Fire environment conditions are expected to moderate through mid-week and cooler temperatures with less wind "will aid in the ongoing suppression efforts for active wildfires," according to a statement from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"An underlying risk for new wildfires will continue in the Texas Panhandle and South Texas until spring green-up ... occurs in the abundance of grass vegetation found in these regions."

Between the lines: The Smokehouse Creek Fire beat Texas' 2006 East Amarillo Complex fire for the largest Texas wildfire title.

That fire killed a dozen people as it burned about 907,000 acres, and strong winds were also a key factor.

The Smokehouse fire erupted during a day of stark temperature contrasts and severe weather conditions from coast-to-coast, as longstanding warm temperature records were shattered from Texas to the Great Lakes.

Smoke from the Texas fire is being carried several states away, pushing north into the northern Plains.

The intrigue: In Texas, temperatures reached 82°F on Monday last week and 76°F last Tuesday, before crashing into the 30s by Wednesday with light snow falling.

This is the extreme environment in which the fire ignited and spread with astonishing speed.

These tremendous temperature contrasts yielded high winds across the country, including in northern Texas and western Oklahoma.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional developments.