Russian court rejects appeal from detained American woman

A Russian court on Thursday rejected the appeal of Ksenia Karelina, an American woman accused of treason for allegedly providing financial support to Ukraine.
Why it matters: The court extended Karelina's pre-trial detention in a Siberian jail until at least April 6, multipleoutlets reported.
Karelina — a dual U.S.-Russian citizen — is an an esthetician and former ballerina who lives in Los Angeles. She was visiting family in Russia in January when she was detained.
Driving the news: Russian authorities announced earlier this month that they had arrested a33-year-old woman for allegedly raising funds for Ukraine's army and participating in "public actions" in support of Ukraine while in the U.S.
The court on Thursday denied a bid by Karelina's lawyer to have her pre-trial detention replaced by house arrest, per Reuters.