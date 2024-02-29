Skip to main content
Feb 29, 2024 - World

Russian court rejects appeal from detained American woman

headshot
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual state of the nation address on Feb. 29. Photo: Contributor/Getty Images

A Russian court on Thursday rejected the appeal of Ksenia Karelina, an American woman accused of treason for allegedly providing financial support to Ukraine.

Why it matters: The court extended Karelina's pre-trial detention in a Siberian jail until at least April 6, multiple outlets reported.

  • Karelina — a dual U.S.-Russian citizen — is an an esthetician and former ballerina who lives in Los Angeles. She was visiting family in Russia in January when she was detained.

Driving the news: Russian authorities announced earlier this month that they had arrested a 33-year-old woman for allegedly raising funds for Ukraine's army and participating in "public actions" in support of Ukraine while in the U.S.

  • The court on Thursday denied a bid by Karelina's lawyer to have her pre-trial detention replaced by house arrest, per Reuters.

The big picture: Karelina is the latest American to be detained in Russia, joining Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva and Former Marine Paul Whelan.

  • The State Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Thursday.

Go deeper: Navalny supporters expect crackdown as funeral set for Friday in Moscow

Go deeper