Russian court rejects appeal from detained American woman

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annual state of the nation address on Feb. 29. Photo: Contributor/Getty Images

A Russian court on Thursday rejected the appeal of Ksenia Karelina, an American woman accused of treason for allegedly providing financial support to Ukraine. Why it matters: The court extended Karelina's pre-trial detention in a Siberian jail until at least April 6, multiple outlets reported.

Karelina — a dual U.S.-Russian citizen — is an an esthetician and former ballerina who lives in Los Angeles. She was visiting family in Russia in January when she was detained.

Driving the news: Russian authorities announced earlier this month that they had arrested a 33-year-old woman for allegedly raising funds for Ukraine's army and participating in "public actions" in support of Ukraine while in the U.S.

The court on Thursday denied a bid by Karelina's lawyer to have her pre-trial detention replaced by house arrest, per Reuters.

The big picture: Karelina is the latest American to be detained in Russia, joining Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva and Former Marine Paul Whelan.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Thursday.

Go deeper: Navalny supporters expect crackdown as funeral set for Friday in Moscow