New York Community Bancorp goes from bad to worse

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals For a $100 billion bank to lose both its chief audit officer and chief risk officer might be considered a misfortune. For the same bank to then lose its CEO, while admitting that it had no "internal control over financial reporting," looks like carelessness. Driving the news: Shares in New York Community Bancorp plunged in after-hours trading Thursday upon the news that it had defenestrated its CEO; that it was not going to be able to file its annual report on time; and that it had been suffering from "ineffective oversight, risk assessment and monitoring activities."

The big picture: In early February, NYCB took a massive $552 million provision for credit losses on its commercial real-estate portfolio, plunging the bank into the red and sending its stock price reeling.

NYCB had acquired many of the assets of Signature Bank after Signature failed in the banking crisis of March 2023. That deal took NYCB over the $100 billion mark.

The job of righting the ship in the wake of fourth-quarter losses was given to Sandro DiNello, the former CEO of Flagstar, a bank that NYCB acquired at the end of 2022.

Also in early Feburary, DiNello was given the job of executive chairman; he has now officially taken on the CEO role.

Threat level: Bank regulators have very little tolerance for these kind of shenanigans.

They would be entirely within their rights to take over NYCB this weekend — although they probably won't, since no one wants another banking crisis exactly one year after Silicon Valley Bank failed.

The bottom line: It's not easy to get a $100 billion house in order, especially when that house comprises three banks — NYCB, Flagstar, and Signature — that were only recently merged. DiNello faces an uphill task in persuading the markets that he has a grip on the bank he now runs.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to state the NYCB acquired many of Signature's assets, rather than most of its assets.