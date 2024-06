Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Nasdaq Composite index closed at a new high on Thursday, for the first time in over two years.

Why it matters: Investor hopes for interest rate cuts have lifted stocks out of a long bear market.

Fresh inflation data out Thursday morning was in line with expectations, helping fuel a nearly 1% gain for the tech-heavy index.

Zoom out: The broad S&P 500 index also hit a record high Thursday. It surpassed its 2022 high last month.