Fed's favorite inflation measure confirms quicker price gains in January

Why it matters: The measure confirms that a trend of cooler price increases that defined much of last year came to a halt last month — a warning that beating inflation might take longer than previously thought.
By the numbers: The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 0.3% last month — breaking a stretch of more mild increases. Meanwhile, core PCE —the measure of underlying inflation that excludes volatile energy and food items — rose 0.4%, the quickest since January 2023.
Since the jump in price gains then was bigger than that seen last month, the annual rate of inflation eased: from the same month a year ago, the PCE price index increased 2.4% compared to the 2.6% in December.
Core PCE rose 2.8% from one year ago versus the 2.9% the prior month.
The big picture: The data also showed that the hotter price increases came alongside a pullback in consumer spending.
Personal consumption expenditures rose 0.2% — down from the 0.7% increase the prior month. In real terms, consumer spending fell by 0.1%, reflecting a sharp pullback in spending on goods including autos and trucks, which offset a slight increase in services spending.
Disposable personal income rose 0.3% last month — the same as December — but it was flat accounting for inflation.
What to watch: Fed officials say they have taken note of the recent run of hot data (including the pick-up in price gains alongside strong job gains).
The big question is what it could mean for the central bank's plans to lower interest rates later this year. An interest rate cut at a meeting next month was already off the table.