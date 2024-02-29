Fed's favorite inflation measure confirms quicker price gains in January

Prices rose at a quicker pace in January, according to an inflation measure watched closely by Federal Reserve officials released on Thursday. Why it matters: The measure confirms that a trend of cooler price increases that defined much of last year came to a halt last month — a warning that beating inflation might take longer than previously thought.

By the numbers: The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 0.3% last month — breaking a stretch of more mild increases. Meanwhile, core PCE —the measure of underlying inflation that excludes volatile energy and food items — rose 0.4%, the quickest since January 2023.

Since the jump in price gains then was bigger than that seen last month, the annual rate of inflation eased: from the same month a year ago, the PCE price index increased 2.4% compared to the 2.6% in December.

Core PCE rose 2.8% from one year ago versus the 2.9% the prior month.

The big picture: The data also showed that the hotter price increases came alongside a pullback in consumer spending.

Personal consumption expenditures rose 0.2% — down from the 0.7% increase the prior month. In real terms, consumer spending fell by 0.1%, reflecting a sharp pullback in spending on goods including autos and trucks, which offset a slight increase in services spending.

Disposable personal income rose 0.3% last month — the same as December — but it was flat accounting for inflation.

What to watch: Fed officials say they have taken note of the recent run of hot data (including the pick-up in price gains alongside strong job gains).