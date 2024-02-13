An encouraging run of data in recent months showed inflation receding. But that came to a halt in January. What's new: The latest Consumer Price Index, out Tuesday, showed still-firm price increases in key areas of the economy. The data fell short of expectations that inflation would slip below 3% for the first time in years.

Why it matters: A single report does not kick the U.S. economy off the disinflationary path.

But it might stoke concerns that beating inflation will be a bumpy ride — much to the disappointment of American consumers, Federal Reserve officials and a Biden administration looking to sell the economy to voters.

"[T]he path toward inflation normalization is likely to be prolonged, with ups and downs along the way," economists at TD Securities wrote.

By the numbers: Overall CPI rose 3.1% in the 12 months through January, a smaller increase than the 3.4% rise the prior month.

But progress on core inflation — a measure that strips out food and energy prices and is considered a better gauge of underlying inflation — stopped: It rose 3.9%, the same as December. The index's monthly increase of 0.4% was the biggest since last spring.

By a different measure, core CPI actually accelerated: The three-month annualized rate was 4% in January — up from the 3.3% in December.

The big picture: Fed chair Jerome Powell said the central bank wants "more good data" to confirm inflation is really returning to its 2% target.

"Fed policymakers will likely put this inflation report in the 'not so good' column as they continue to exercise caution in assessing when to start easing policy," EY-Parthenon chief economist Gregory Daco wrote Tuesday morning.

A rate cut next month was already off the table. More reports like Tuesday's could push it to even later this year.

Bond yields spiked in response to the data, reflecting chilled expectations of rate cuts.

Yes, but: Much of the hotter-than-expected report comes down to sticky housing costs. The shelter index rose 0.6% — the largest factor in the core CPI's monthly increase, the government said.

The way the government measures housing prices for CPI is wacky. Private sector data, for instance, shows cooling costs that have yet to be reflected in the official data.

Of note: Housing is accounted for differently in the personal consumption expenditures price index — the gauge of inflation targeted by the Fed.

The intrigue: Stubbornly high costs in the services sector were a big driver of the hotter-than-expected inflation report — even if you strip out the sticky housing costs.

The Fed has noted concerns about the services sector, where labor costs make up a bigger chunk of business expenses. Officials worried that the persistently strong job market could make prices in the sector more difficult to stamp out.

The central bank has been watching the prices of services, excluding energy services and housing costs.

This measure rose 0.8%, the most since April 2022, per Bloomberg.

What they're saying: "[Tuesday's] CPI report reinforces the Fed's concern that core services inflation will remain sticky because of a tight labor market," economists at BofA wrote in a note.

Details: Some of the price surges may be caused by one-off factors. Others might be proven more sticky.

The "food away from home" index — i.e., eating out at restaurants — jumped by a half percentage point in January, the most since last spring.

The index for motor vehicle insurance rose 1.4%. Hospital service charges jumped 1.6%, while transportation services rose 1%.

Meanwhile, costs for some goods saw some relief — helped by a large drop in used car and truck prices that declined outright by 3.4% in January.