Salt Lake City-based Nutraceutical Corporation is recalling more than 102,000 bottles of Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide mouthwash for posing a potential poisoning risk. Why it matters: A lack of child-resistant packaging on the mouthwash that contains ethanol is a hazard if swallowed by young children, according to the recall notice.

The Poison Prevention Packaging Act requires child-resistant packaging for products containing ethanol in a concentration, per the notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website Thursday.

Hydrogen peroxide mouthwash recall 2024

The affected mouthwash was sold over 13 years between October 2010 and December 2023 for about $10.50, according to the recall.

The recall is for all lots of Heritage Store Hydrogen Peroxide Mouthwash in Wintermint and Eucalyptus Mint flavors.

The mouthwash was sold at stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and Mom's Organic Market, and online at Amazon, iHerb, HeritageStore.com and other websites.

Zoom in: The recall notice says consumers should "immediately store the recalled mouthwash in a safe location out of reach and sight of children" and contact the Nutraceutical Corporation for a refund or replacement.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, according to the notice.

