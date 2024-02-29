Paris-based Mistral — a nine-month-old startup with only a few dozen employees — is corralling enough investment and attention, including a high-profile Microsoft partnership, to put it in the top tier of AI companies globally.
Why it matters: Mistral is much younger than OpenAI, yet the French company's top model already rivals GPT-4's performance in accuracy and common sense reasoning.
IBM announced Thursday it will offer an optimized version of the Mixtral-8x7b model on its WatsonX platform that increases throughput (the amount of data that can be processed in a given time period) by 50%, and which cuts latency by 35-75%.
In addition to the Microsoft deal, under which Mistral made its models available to Azure cloud customers while giving the giant a small stake, Mistral also has a deal with Amazon, making it the seventh foundation model developer available to Amazon Bedrock customers.
Mistral also launched Le Chat, a "multilingual by design" chatbot.
Catch-up quick: Mistral's funders include Nvidia and Salesforce, in rounds led by Andreessen Horowitz that value the company at $2 billion.
The company's founders are led by 31-year-old CEO Arthur Mensch, a former AI engineer at Google DeepMind, and Timothée Lacroix and Guillaume Lample, former classmates of Mensch's who worked at Meta's Paris AI lab.
The big picture: The stars are aligning for Mistral for several reasons.
It suits big companies such as Microsoft to bet on a French startup: They're looking to reassure regulators around the world of their good faith, and they also want to tap different language markets.
Some of Mistral's models are open, providing a counterweight to Microsoft's bets on closed models such as OpenAI.
Context: The French tech scene has been gaining scale and momentum in recent years, propelled in part by the overt embrace by President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought to establish Paris as the EU's tech hub after Brexit.