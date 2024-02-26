Microsoft shifts AI focus off Sam Altman

Share on email (opens in new window)

Microsoft launched its AI principles Monday, signaling years of major investments to come and a determination to spread its AI bets. Why it matters: Microsoft's new principles codify how the company will pursue a "broad array of AI partnerships" beyond its $13 billion investment in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

Brad Smith, the company's president, told Axios that Microsoft can't win at AI alone — heralding a "big change" by pivoting towards support for open source developers.

OpenAI and Google now build mostly closed AI models, while Meta touts its open source model.

Smith also told Axios that big tech's money will be essential to provide the "fundamental infrastructure for AI to advance."

Driving the news: Smith announced a "strategic partnership" with Mistral, a French open source AI model developer, making its models available to Microsoft's Azure cloud customers.

Smith described Mistral as a standard-bearer for the rise of "important AI models outside the United States."

The intrigue: Microsoft is keen to move the AI focus beyond Sam Altman.

"I think Sam is brilliant," Smith said, "but just as the printing press quickly evolved beyond Gutenberg, AI is quickly evolving beyond any single individual."

By the numbers: Microsoft now offers 1500 open source models out of around 1600 "models as a service" available through Microsoft Azure cloud.

"We're on a path to spend somewhere in the ballpark of $50 billion this year (on AI), compared to the Chips Act, which is $52 billion over five years," Smith said, while rejecting the idea that the world needs $7 trillion of AI infrastructure in coming years, a reported fundraising target of Altman's.

Between the lines: Microsoft wants regulators to view the AI economy through a wide lens — and to see its OpenAI investment as a fraction of its overall AI spending.

Microsoft defines the AI economy as nine layers of technology, a complex web of partnerships, and a wide diversity of AI models — all of which would be hard to dominate in ways that raise antitrust concerns.

But since Google runs a popular app store and "mobile platforms are the most popular gateway to consumers," Microsoft is hinting that Google could be the one company at risk of hurting AI competition — a suggestion DOJ prosecutors explored in court in 2023, and which Google denies.

The big picture: Before officials turned up the heat on platforms and social media companies, it was Microsoft that had spent two decades tangling with antitrust regulators.

Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI and its contentious $69 billion Activision acquisition have put an unwelcome antitrust spotlight back on the company — jeopardizing Smith's nearly 20-year reputation effort in Washington and Brussels.

What they're saying: Smith said the new AI principles will make "our infrastructure and services accessible, treating people fairly, and fulfilling societal responsibilities."

The bottom line: "If experience teaches us anything, it's that we'll all need to succeed together," Smith said.