Skip to main content
Feb 29, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: GOP Rep. Mark Green reverses decision to retire after Trump pressure

headshot
(Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green has reversed course on retiring and will run for re-election, the Tennessee Republican confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Green said he reconsidered his retirement after receiving pressure from GOP senators, including Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and former President Trump.

  • "While my strong desire was to leave Congress at the end of this year, since my announcement, I have received countless calls from constituents, colleagues, and President Trump urging me to reconsider," he said in a statement.
  • Green, a former Army officer, said he was "reminded of the words of General McArthur on a statue at West Point: 'Duty, honor, country.' I realized once again: I had a duty to my country to fulfill."
  • Potential candidate quality issues in the race for Green's seat had also sparked concerns from Tennessee Republicans.

The intrigue: Green announced he wouldn't seek re-election shortly after the House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

  • Green told Axios in an interview at the time that he felt "frustration" at the House's ability to get things done.
  • The decision tees up a third term for Green as the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee.

What they're saying: In a statement on Truth Social Thursday, Trump praised Green and said the House Republican would have his "complete and total endorsement" if he chose to run for re-election.

The big picture: A sizable number of House GOP chairs have retired, with Green's decision helping them retain a senior member and stave off a heated race for his position.

Go deeper