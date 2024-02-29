Scoop: GOP Rep. Mark Green reverses decision to retire after Trump pressure

Share on email (opens in new window)

House Homeland Security Committee Chair Mark Green has reversed course on retiring and will run for re-election, the Tennessee Republican confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: Green said he reconsidered his retirement after receiving pressure from GOP senators, including Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and former President Trump.

"While my strong desire was to leave Congress at the end of this year, since my announcement, I have received countless calls from constituents, colleagues, and President Trump urging me to reconsider," he said in a statement.

Green, a former Army officer, said he was "reminded of the words of General McArthur on a statue at West Point: 'Duty, honor, country.' I realized once again: I had a duty to my country to fulfill."

Potential candidate quality issues in the race for Green's seat had also sparked concerns from Tennessee Republicans.

The intrigue: Green announced he wouldn't seek re-election shortly after the House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Green told Axios in an interview at the time that he felt "frustration" at the House's ability to get things done.

The decision tees up a third term for Green as the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee.

What they're saying: In a statement on Truth Social Thursday, Trump praised Green and said the House Republican would have his "complete and total endorsement" if he chose to run for re-election.

The big picture: A sizable number of House GOP chairs have retired, with Green's decision helping them retain a senior member and stave off a heated race for his position.