Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira to plead guilty

A photo illustration of national guardsman Jack Teixeira reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Jack Douglas Teixeira, the Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified Pentagon documents to the online gaming service Discord, is expected to plead guilty in a Boston court on Monday. The big picture: Teixeira, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, is accused of leaking materials including revelations about the U.S. government's relations with its adversaries and allies, such as its efforts to gather intelligence on Ukraine's government, Russia and allies Israel and South Korea.

Driving the news: Prosecutors requested what's known as a rule 11 hearing for Monday. It is a proceeding during which plea changes are discussed.

The court's calendar now includes a Rule 11 hearing. Teixeira family spokesperson Jen Reed told WCVB-TV that the 22-year-old intended to change his plea at the hearing.

State of play: Teixeira was arrested in April last year on charges under the Espionage Act of unauthorized disclosures of classified national defense information and the unauthorized removal or retention of classified documents or material. He previously pleaded not guilty last June.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston directed Axios to the National Security Department for comment. A National Security Department spokesperson told Axios via text he would have more to say on the matter after the hearing.

