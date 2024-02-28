Tammy Murphy hits NRA in first ad in New Jersey Senate race

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, on Wednesday unveiled her first campaign ad, a gun-safety message filmed outside NRA headquarters in Northern Virginia. The big picture: Murphy is fighting Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) for the seat now held by Sen. Bob Menendez, who's facing federal corruption charges.

Why it matters: The ad — called "Cowards," running on cable, streaming and digital platforms — is aimed at Democratic activists voting on endorsements at county conventions.

Zoom in: "They know their guns are killing our kids, but they don't care," Murphy says in the ad.

"And weak, pathetic politicians refuse to stand up to them. In the Senate, I'll fight for universal background checks, to end immunity for gun makers. And let's ban military-style assault rifles once and for all."

The bottom line: "I'm Tammy Murphy, and I will make it my mission to take down the NRA," she says at the end. "I can't be bought, I won't be bullied, and that's why I approve this message."

