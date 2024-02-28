What we're hearing: Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), the chair and deputy chair of the Progressive Caucus, respectively, were both on the trip, CPC spokesperson Mia Jacobs confirmed to Axios.
The two lawmakers met with "people from across Cuban society and government officials to discuss human rights and the U.S.-Cuba bilateral relationship," Jacobs said.
Both Jayapal and Omar have publicly criticized the strict, ongoing U.S. economic embargo of the Communist nation.
Zoom out: U.S. lawmakers occasionally travel to Cuba, but those trips typically receive more publicity from the U.S. and Cuban governments.
Cuban state media "traditionally highlight American lawmakers going to the island, usually framing their visit as a gesture of 'solidarity' with the Cuban people or support for ending the U.S. embargo," according to the Herald.
The other side: "It'soutrageous that Members of Congress would visit a country that jails, abuses, and murders their citizens and supports Iran, Russia and Communist China against our interests," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) said in a post on X.
"Communist Cuba must remain on the List of State Sponsors of Terrorism," Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) said after the news broke.