Two leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus made a largely unnoticed trip to Cuba while the House was on recess last week, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: The visit, first reported by the Miami Herald, has already drawn fire from Republican lawmakers.

What we're hearing: Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), the chair and deputy chair of the Progressive Caucus, respectively, were both on the trip, CPC spokesperson Mia Jacobs confirmed to Axios.

The two lawmakers met with "people from across Cuban society and government officials to discuss human rights and the U.S.-Cuba bilateral relationship," Jacobs said.

Both Jayapal and Omar have publicly criticized the strict, ongoing U.S. economic embargo of the Communist nation.

Zoom out: U.S. lawmakers occasionally travel to Cuba, but those trips typically receive more publicity from the U.S. and Cuban governments.

Cuban state media "traditionally highlight American lawmakers going to the island, usually framing their visit as a gesture of 'solidarity' with the Cuban people or support for ending the U.S. embargo," according to the Herald.

The other side: "It's outrageous that Members of Congress would visit a country that jails, abuses, and murders their citizens and supports Iran, Russia and Communist China against our interests," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) said in a post on X.