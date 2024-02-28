Share on email (opens in new window)

Disney is merging its India business with India-based Viacom18 as part of a joint venture with Reliance Industries, the company announced Wednesday. Why it matters: The deal, which the companies are calling a joint venture valued at $8.5 billion, allows Disney to keep a small foothold in a market in which it once had much higher hopes.

Zoom in: The deal merges Disney's Star India with Viacom18, itself a joint venture between Reliance and Paramount Global.

Reliance, owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will own 16.34% of the JV and have operational control. Viacom18 will be the majority stakeholder with 46.82% and Disney will retain a 36.84% minority stake.

Upon the deal's closing, Reliance will invest an additional $1.4 billion into the business.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh's wife, will be the joint venture's chairperson, with Uday Shankar serving as vice chairperson and providing strategic guidance. Shankar was CEO of Star India for a decade until he left in 2020, a year after Disney acquired the business.

Shankar and James Murdoch's investment firm Bodhi Tree Systems purchased a minority stake in Viacom18 last year.

Murdoch also helped to build Star India during his days with Fox.

The big picture: Star India was considered one of the crown jewels of Disney's $71.3 billion takeover of 21st Century Fox.

The loss of hugely popular cricket league streaming rights — to Viacom18, no less — sunk the business.

Disney was able to radically beef up its subscriber count when it integrated Disney+ within Star India's preexisting Hotstar streaming service in 2020.

At one point, it accounted for more subscribers than any other territory, including the U.S., but the service was priced very low in India, which dragged down revenue.

What's next: The deal is expected to close either in the fourth quarter of 2024 or first quarter of 2025.