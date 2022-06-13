Viacom18 said to nab Indian cricket streaming rights for $2.6B

Viacom18 has agreed to pay $2.6 billion for the 2023-2027 streaming rights in India to the Indian Premier League, the Times of India reported Monday.

Why it matters: The cricket games will bring a surge of subscribers to Viacom18, though the economics of owning this agreement is hard yards. Disney, the previous rights holder, inherited the rights via its Fox acquisition.

Losing IPL means shedding tens of millions of subscribers for Disney, but it also means saying goodbye to a minuscule ARPU that it earned through the deal.

Details: Viacom18 is a joint venture among Paramount, Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries and Uday Shankar and James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree Systems.

Other companies in the auction included Disney and Sony India. Amazon, Alphabet and Apple dropped out, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

What's next: The rights were split into four packages, and we're still awaiting the official results for all of the auctions. According to the Times of India, different companies won the streaming and the Indian TV rights, the latter of which sold for $3 billion.

The bottom line: "The most popular sport in the world’s second-most populous nation, the IPL is considered the crown jewel of sports rights in cricket-mad India, a property akin to the NFL in the United States. Holding the rights is considered an overnight accelerator for both TV viewership and digital consumption in India." — Patrick Brzeski, THR