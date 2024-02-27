Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
Most companies plan to have their employees ditch passwords soon, according to a survey released Tuesday by LastPass and first shared with Axios.
Why it matters: Hackers increasingly rely on leaked login credentials and reused passwords to break into corporate networks.
By the numbers: 55% of organizations said they had a plan in place to move employees away from passwords.
The big picture: More websites are starting to support passwordless technologies for online accounts — making the transition away from phrase-based passwords possible.
Yes, but: Passwordless technology is still working out some of its friction.