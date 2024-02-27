Americans don't think weight-loss drugs will fix the obesity epidemic

Most Americans who've heard of Ozempic and other new GLP-1 drugs think they can help people with severe weight problems, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.
Why it matters: The public recognizes the injectable treatments' potential to help on the individual level, but they're less convinced that drugs being touted as a major breakthrough — and already upending markets — will put a major dent in America's obesity problem.
What they found: 53% of adults familiar with the drugs say they're good options for people with obesity or a weight-related health condition compared with 19% who say otherwise and 28% who aren't sure.
But just 12% say they're good options for people who don't have a weight-related health condition and are trying to lose weight.
Almost a similar share (16%) said the drugs will significantly reduce the U.S. epidemic of obesity, which has grown to about 4 in 10 adults. The rest are evenly split about whether the drugs will help some or not much/not at all.