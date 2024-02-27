Americans don't think weight-loss drugs will fix the obesity epidemic

Most Americans who've heard of Ozempic and other new GLP-1 drugs think they can help people with severe weight problems, a new Pew Research Center survey finds. Why it matters: The public recognizes the injectable treatments' potential to help on the individual level, but they're less convinced that drugs being touted as a major breakthrough — and already upending markets — will put a major dent in America's obesity problem.

What they found: 53% of adults familiar with the drugs say they're good options for people with obesity or a weight-related health condition compared with 19% who say otherwise and 28% who aren't sure.

But just 12% say they're good options for people who don't have a weight-related health condition and are trying to lose weight.

Almost a similar share (16%) said the drugs will significantly reduce the U.S. epidemic of obesity, which has grown to about 4 in 10 adults. The rest are evenly split about whether the drugs will help some or not much/not at all.

About 3 in 4 say they've heard of the drugs.

The intrigue: The success of the weight-loss drugs has shown obesity is more about biology than willpower — a distinction the public apparently grasps.

About two-thirds say willpower alone usually isn't enough for people trying to lose weight and keep it off.

That view was more widely held by women, Black and white adults, older adults and Democrats/lean Democrats.

Go deeper: States clamping down on coverage of weight-loss drugs