Macy's to close 150 stores over next three years

Macy's on Tuesday announced plans to close 150 stores by the end of 2026, representing more than 30% of its locations.
The big picture: The retailer has been under pressure from activist investors who want the entire company put up for sale.
Driving the news: Macy's laid out the store closures as part of what it calls a "A Bold New Chapter," which includes leaning into its high-end brands.
By the numbers: Company shares are down just over 2% so far in 2024, giving it a $5.3 billion market cap, but off more than 20% over the past five years.
