Macy's is closing stores in a new round of closures. Photo: Kelly Tyko/Axios

Macy's is closing five stores and trimming its workforce by 3.5%, the retailer confirmed to Axios Thursday.

Why it matters: While Macy's had a strong third quarter relative to its past performance, the department store category remains deeply troubled, Axios' Richard Collings reports.

Macy's reportedly received a $5.8 billion take-private offer from an investor group that includes Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management last month.

Flashback: Macy's Inc., which includes Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, said in February 2020 that it planned to close around 125 stores, a fifth of locations, as part of a three-year plan.

Rounds of store closings were announced in 2020, 2021, 2022 and a small round in 2023.

What's happening: Macy's will start closing sales in January and said it will reduce its workforce.

The Wall Street Journal reports the job cuts total roughly 2,350 positions and that the company plans to lay off 13% of corporate staff.

What they're saying: "As we prepare to deploy a new strategy to meet the needs of an everchanging consumer and marketplace, we made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by 3.5% to become a more streamlined company," the company said in a statement shared with Axios.

Macy's store closings list 2024

Details: Macy's told Axios that the clearance sale at closing stores "will run for approximately 8-12 weeks."

California Macy's closing stores

San Leandro: Bayfair Center, 15555 E 14th St.

Simi Valley: Simi Valley Town Center, 1475 Simi Town Center Way

Florida Macy's store closing

Tallahassee: Governor's Square

Hawaii Macy's store closure

Lihue: Kukui Grove, 3-2600 Kaumualii Highway

Virginia closing Macy's store

Arlington: Ballston Quarter, 685 N Glebe Road

