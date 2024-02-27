Reporters follow U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as he walks to his office. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate leaders on Monday said there was just enough time to avoid a partial government shutdown by the end of the week, but major roadblocks remain in the way of a deal. Why it matters: Lawmakers have yet to reach a deal to keep the government functioning ahead of Friday's deadline.

They said they made progress in talks over the weekend, but don't expect an agreement to be reached until Tuesday at the earliest.

A sticking point in the negotiations for appropriators right now is the inclusion of "poison pill" policy riders attached to some of the spending bills, a source familiar with the talks told Axios.

The motivation from both Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate to avoid a shutdown stands in contrast to some House Republican members who may embrace such a move.

What they're saying: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made clear that the ball is in the court of House Republicans to work to avoid a shutdown.

"Unfortunately, the temptation to choose chaos and disorder, instead of cooperation, will be strong for some here in the Capitol," Schumer said from the Senate floor on Monday.

Senate Republican whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters he thought lawmakers were "very close" to an agreement to potentially avoid a shutdown.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters that Congress would not allow a shutdown to happen.

What's next: Congressional leaders will meet with President Biden on Tuesday at the White House to talk about government funding and a national security package that includes aid to Ukraine.