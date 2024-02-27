Reporters follow U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as he walks to his office. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Senate leaders on Monday said there was just enough time to avoid a partial government shutdown by the end of the week, but major roadblocks remain in the way of a deal.
Why it matters: Lawmakers have yet to reach a deal to keep the government functioning ahead of Friday's deadline.
What they're saying: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made clear that the ball is in the court of House Republicans to work to avoid a shutdown.
What's next: Congressional leaders will meet with President Biden on Tuesday at the White House to talk about government funding and a national security package that includes aid to Ukraine.