Buildings with many windows are also dangerous as those at less than 100 feet from the ground may reflect vegetation, which makes birds think they're flying toward a tree or the sky, the New York Times reports.
Flashback: Flaco went missing from the Central Park Zoo after his exhibit was vandalized in February last year, per the Wildlife Conservation Society.
The owl was frequently spotted across Manhattan and zoo staff monitored him throughout the year.
What they're saying: "The vandal who damaged Flaco's exhibit jeopardized the safety of the bird and is ultimately responsible for his death," Central Park Zoo said in a statement Saturday.
"We are still hopeful that the NYPD, which is investigating the vandalism, will ultimately make an arrest."