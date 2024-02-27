Flaco, a Eurasian eagle owl that escaped from New York City's Central Park Zoo in Central Park last year. Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

The death of Flaco, a Eurasian eagle-owl that captivated New Yorkers after escaping from a zoo last year, has sparked calls to combat bird strikes The big picture: Former Central Park Zoo resident Flaco is among an estimated one billion birds that die in the U.S. every year from skyscraper and building collisions.

The number of such deaths each year can range from 621 million to 2 billion, according to a study published this month in The Wilson Journal of Ornithology.

The researchers note that 50% of bird–window collisions don't leave any evidence of a strike and as many as 70% of "stunned victims" likely succumb from a collision.

State of play: In the wake of Flaco's death, New York lawmakers renewed a push for legislation protecting birds.

The "Bird Safe Building Act," which has been renamed "FLACO Act," would require all new or altered state buildings to use designs and materials that reduce such collisions.

The measure introduced last year would have to pass through the state Senate before garnering the signature of the governor to become law.

Between the lines: Buildings are particularly dangerous for migratory birds, as most of them fly by night and are often attracted to artificial light, like office buildings that leave the lights on.

Cities across the U.S. have launched campaigns to keep lights low during migratory seasons to reduce bird deaths.

Buildings with many windows are also dangerous as those at less than 100 feet from the ground may reflect vegetation, which makes birds think they're flying toward a tree or the sky, the New York Times reports.

Flashback: Flaco went missing from the Central Park Zoo after his exhibit was vandalized in February last year, per the Wildlife Conservation Society.

The owl was frequently spotted across Manhattan and zoo staff monitored him throughout the year.

What they're saying: "The vandal who damaged Flaco's exhibit jeopardized the safety of the bird and is ultimately responsible for his death," Central Park Zoo said in a statement Saturday.

"We are still hopeful that the NYPD, which is investigating the vandalism, will ultimately make an arrest."

